NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 653.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

