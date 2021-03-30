Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,128 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Credit Acceptance worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $377.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $210.67 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

