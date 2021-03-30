Northern Trust Corp Sells 364 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $270.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

