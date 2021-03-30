Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,240 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Nexstar Media Group worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $2,629,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,618 shares in the company, valued at $17,134,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

