Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after buying an additional 96,842 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Envista by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Envista by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,087 shares of company stock worth $6,149,951 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

