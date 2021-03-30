Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,828 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Starwood Property Trust worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 405,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.