Northern Trust Corp Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

