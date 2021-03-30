North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32. North Mountain Merger has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

