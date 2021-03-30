Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.0034 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKRKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th. DNB Markets lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

