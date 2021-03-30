Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $24.00 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

