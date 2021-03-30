Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $24.00 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
