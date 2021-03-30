Niobium Coin (NBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $298.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $368,503.21 and approximately $298.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00047998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,069.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00633359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

