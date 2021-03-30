NinePointTwo Capital Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 543,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,635,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 489,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

