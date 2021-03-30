NinePointTwo Capital Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021 // Comments off

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 543,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,635,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 489,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.