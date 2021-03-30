NinePointTwo Capital Makes New $656,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.19. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.00 and a 52-week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

