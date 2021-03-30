NinePointTwo Capital Invests $3.19 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.3% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 129,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

