NinePointTwo Capital Invests $297,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,053.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6,263.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 151.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.48. 688,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $707.16 and its 200-day moving average is $610.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

