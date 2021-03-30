Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $$5.27 during trading on Monday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

