NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,204.01 or 0.03725268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $56,275.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 496 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

