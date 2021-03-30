NFT Index (NFTI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,313.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $48,313.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $656.25 or 0.01114183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

