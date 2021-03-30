New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $237,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

