Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

CRM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.38. 82,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.