Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after acquiring an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.27 on Tuesday, hitting $350.88. 67,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.90 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

