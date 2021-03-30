Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 128,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,103. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

