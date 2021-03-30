Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MetLife by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,221. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

