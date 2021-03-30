Needham & Company LLC Lowers So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target to $14.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SY stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

