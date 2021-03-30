Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GASNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Santander raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

