Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 11,476 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

