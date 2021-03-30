NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OPVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,302. NanoFlex Power has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

