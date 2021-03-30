NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OPVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,302. NanoFlex Power has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About NanoFlex Power
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for NanoFlex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoFlex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.