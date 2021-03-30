Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,050 shares of company stock valued at $944,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

