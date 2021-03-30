MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 13,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,350. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

