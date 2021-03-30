MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466,465 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $235,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

