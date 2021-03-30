Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.28

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.28 and traded as high as C$33.24. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 282,466 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0467889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

