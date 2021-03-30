Morgan Stanley Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $23.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.
NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $13.00 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
