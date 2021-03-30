Morgan Stanley Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $23.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $13.00 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,905,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.