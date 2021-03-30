Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.35% of STORE Capital worth $298,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 284,875 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

