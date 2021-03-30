Morgan Stanley Has $262.09 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Equinix worth $262,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $13,022,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Equinix by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $687.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $667.89 and its 200-day moving average is $720.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $580.69 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

