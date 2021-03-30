Morgan Stanley Has $229.26 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.94% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $229,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

