Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $236,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

