Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350,306 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $293,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

COP stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

