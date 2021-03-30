Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $255,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,394.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.