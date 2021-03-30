Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 751.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Discovery worth $285,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,078,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

