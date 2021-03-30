Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,764.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 451.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 418.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.68 million and $35,764.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.48 or 0.00415832 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.