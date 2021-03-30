Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Momo by 68.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Momo by 16.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 297,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Momo by 68.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Momo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

