Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $196.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

