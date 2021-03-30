MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in MOGU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

MOGU opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

