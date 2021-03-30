Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 29,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

