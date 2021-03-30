Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 29,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.
Mobivity Company Profile
