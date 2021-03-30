Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of MTLHY stock remained flat at $$40.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

