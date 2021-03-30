Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Mitek Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $606.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

