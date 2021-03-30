Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.74 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $16.47 or 0.00027978 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $28.74 million and $305,382.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00057887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00255186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.01 or 0.00898912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,745,449 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

