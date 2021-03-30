Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Tops $25.97 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and approximately $107,954.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $319.30 or 0.00540563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00233565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.00890395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00075951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 81,324 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

