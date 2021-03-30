MIR COIN Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $6.95 million and $70,884.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

