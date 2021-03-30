Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

MIST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

